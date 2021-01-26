UPDATE 2-AmEx profit falls 15% as pandemic pummels spending, shares drop

(Rewrites throughout, adds more details and background)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Express Co on Tuesday reported a 15% drop in quarterly profit as pandemic-led lockdowns and business restrictions kept the credit card issuer’s members from traveling and dining out, sending its shares down over 2%.

Still, the New-York based company beat Wall Street estimates for profit as it lowered credit loss reserves and benefited from higher online spending by consumers stuck at home.

Large credit card firms have been hit hard as the pandemic-induced recession forced companies to lay off workers, which in turn hampered overall spending. Amex said it does not expect a full-blown recovery before 2022.

“While we remain cautious about the pace of recovery, we are focused on achieving our aspiration of being back to the original EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022,” said Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri.

Overall spending by customers using AmEx cards fell 15% to $277.5 billion in the quarter, and declined 12% in the United States and 19% overseas. The company spent around $2.3 billion on card member rewards, down about 16% from a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 18% to $9.35 billion, with spending on AmEx’s cards for travel and entertainment declining 65%.

Net income fell to $1.44 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of a profit of $1.31 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Amex also took down some reserves it had set aside for credit losses and posted a gain of $111 million from consolidated provisions, compared with credit loss provisions of $1.02 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)