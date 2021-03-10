AmEx CEO does not expect all employees to return to office

FILE PHOTO: American Express logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American Express Co said on Tuesday not all of its employees would likely return to office.

Amex may consider hiring from a larger talent pool in the future from cities where it does not have offices, said Steve Squeri, the U.S. card company’s chief executive officer, at Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference.

“I don’t think the work environment as we left it, will be the work environment we come back to,” Squeri said, according to the transcript of the conference.

The New York-based company in January had extended its work from home policy to Sept. 6, 2021 and Squeri hinted that the deadline could be extended till the end of the year.