Company News
January 15, 2020 / 11:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands CEO out due to misconduct

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Debney has left the company after the board found that he engaged in conduct “inconsistent with a non-financial company policy”.

The company named executives Mark Smith and Brian Murphy as co-CEOs and said the planned separation of its Smith & Wesson firearms unit from its outdoor products and accessories business was progressing.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below