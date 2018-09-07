Proxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent

BOSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended that investors vote in favor of a shareholder proposal at American Outdoor Brands Corp, parent of gun maker Smith & Wesson, calling for a report on the safety of the company’s products.

In a report e-mailed by an ISS spokesman, the proxy adviser also recommended that investors support all 10 director nominees at American Outdoor’s online-only shareholder meeting on Sept. 25.

American Outdoor company says the report is unnecessary and that it already disclosures its reputational and financial risks. (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Leslie Adler)