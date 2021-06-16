Allianz buys 10% stake in American Towers Europe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is buying a 10% stake in the European arm of telecoms towers group American Tower Corp., the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 530 million euros ($642 mln) deal gives ATC Europe a valuation of 8.8 billion euros, including debt, the same figure seen when Canada’s Caisse de depot et placement du Québec bought 30% in ATC Europe last month.
American Tower will retain managerial and operational control and Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe’s board of directors, along with certain governance rights.
($1 = 0.8254 euros)
