FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines, fund company settle 401(k) lawsuit for $22 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 3 months ago

American Airlines, fund company settle 401(k) lawsuit for $22 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

American Airlines and investment manager American Beacon Advisors have agreed to pay $22 million to resolve a proposed class action accusing them of improperly profiting from the airline’s employee plan at the expense of workers.

Disclosed in a filing on Friday in Fort Worth federal court, the settlement will resolve claims that American Airlines used American Beacon as an investment manager for its workers’ 401(k) plan because the airline had a financial stake in the investment company. American Beacon then packed the retirement plan with its own funds when cheaper options were available, the lawsuit had alleged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubzuuW

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.