April 2 (Reuters) - Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday it will acquire the remaining shares of retail propane marketer AmeriGas Partners L.P., which it does not currently own, for $2.44 billion.

Under the deal terms, AmeriGas unitholders will receive 0.50 shares of UGI in addition to $7.63 in cash for each share of their own.

The offer represents a premium of 13.5 percent to AmeriGas’ Monday close. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)