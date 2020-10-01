Mortgage lender AmeriHome files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Mortgage lender AmeriHome Inc on Thursday filed for a U.S. initial public offering, joining a growing list of companies seeking to capitalize on a rebound in capital markets from a coronavirus-led slump in March.

The firm set a placeholder amount of $100 million and did not disclose the size of its offering.

The filing here comes a month after the strong market debut of Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans.

Unlike many recent IPO hopefuls, the company, which was founded in 2013, is profitable. It has generated positive net income every month since achieving profitability in February 2015, according to the filing.

AmeriHome’s revenue for the six months ended June 30 more than doubled to $442.03 million from a year earlier, while net income for the same period rose two-fold to $274.9 million.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Barclays, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets are the joint book-running managers to the firm’s offering.