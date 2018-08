WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Services Inc will pay $4.5 million to settle charges that it failed to safeguard client assets after five of its representatives allegedly stole more than $1 million, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The company did not admit or deny the regulators’ findings in reaching the settlement, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)