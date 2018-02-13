Walgreens in talks to buy AmerisourceBergen -WSJ

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has made a takeover approach for U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Representatives of Walgreens' Chief Executive Stefano Pessina made "a high-level outreach" to representatives of Amerisource CEO Steven Collis several weeks ago, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Ch5Gg9

The two companies discussed the possibility of Walgreens buying the portion of Amerisource that it does not already own, the paper reported.

Walgreens owns about 26 percent of Amerisource, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Walgreens and Amerisource were not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Amerisource shares rose 27 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)