May 2 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp on Wednesday posted a 30 percent fall in second-quarter profit hurt by high operating expenses.

Operating costs soared 22.6 percent to $774.3 million.

Net income fell to $287.5 million, or $1.29 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $411.5 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $41.03 billion from $37.15 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)