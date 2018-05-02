UPDATE 1-AmerisourceBergen profit falls on low PharMEDium sales

(Adds details)

May 2 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp on Wednesday reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by lower revenues from its PharMEDium unit.

The drug distributor now sees 2018 full year adjusted profit at the lower end of its prior forecast of between $6.45 to $6.65 per share, reflecting underperformance at its unit.

AmerisourceBergen has repeatedly been rapped on the knuckles by regulators and state authorities who have cited violations and raised public health concerns relating to facilities in its PharMEDium business.

Operations at a key plant in Memphis, Tennessee, that produced around half the compounded drugs the company supplied, remain suspended.

The company’s pharmaceutical distribution services unit, its largest by revenue, brought in a revenue of $39.5 billion in the quarter ahead of estimates of $39.17 billion.

Excluding items the company earned $1.94 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $287.5 million, or $1.29 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $411.5 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $41.03 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)