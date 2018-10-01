FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AmerisourceBergen in $625 mln drug distribution settlement, New York says

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp will pay the U.S. government and various states $625 million to resolve claims over the illegal distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said on Monday.

The settlement came after the company’s AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group unit pleaded guilty in Sept. 2017 to illegally distributing misbranded drugs, and agreed to pay $260 million in criminal fines and forfeitures, Underwood said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

