Basic Materials
November 18, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Swiss grain merchant Ameropa picks Bunge executive as next CEO

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swiss grain merchant Ameropa said on Monday it has appointed William Dujardin, a longstanding manager at Bunge, as its next chief executive.

Dujardin will take up the post on Jan. 8, Ameropa said in a statement.

He will succeed Andreas Zivy, the group’s chairman who took on the CEO role earlier this year when Jan Kadanik left the firm.

Dujardin, a 45-year-old French national, has spent the past 14 years at U.S-based Bunge, one of the world’s largest agribusiness groups. He was most recently vice president, north and central Europe.

Zivy, a member of the family that founded Ameropa, will remain board chairman.

Ameropa is a major supplier in international grain markets, sourcing much of its product from Europe and Black Sea countries. It also produces and distributes fertilisers. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below