Basic Materials
February 4, 2020 / 4:51 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Iowa Democratic Party says "inconsistencies" found in caucus results

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - “Inconsistencies” were found in Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucus results, the Iowa Democratic Party said in an email on Monday, adding it was due to a “reporting issue” and that tabulations would continue.

Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said the party was using photos of results and a paper trail to validate them. She said the application being used to tabulate the results did not go down and the problem was not due to a hack or an intrusion.

“This is simply a reporting issue,” McClure said, adding the underlying data and paper trail were sound. (Reporting by Amanda Becker Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

