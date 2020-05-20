What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, May 21

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

On the U.S. economic data front, a Labor Department report is expected to show initial claims for state unemployment benefits likely totaled 2.400 million for the week ended May 16, compared with 2.981 million for the week ended May 9. (0830/1230) The National Association of Realtors is expected to report existing home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.30 million units in April from 5.27 million units in March. (1000/1400) Data firm IHS Markit is expected to report its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) likely edged higher to a reading of 38.0 in May, from a final reading of 36.1 in the previous month. (0945/1345) The services sector flash PMI is expected to have risen to a reading of 30.0 in May, from a final reading of 26.7 in April. (0945/1345) Additionally, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve is likely to report that its measure of business conditions in May fell to a reading of 41.5, following a drop to 56.6 in April. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give opening remarks and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will moderate a panel on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed perspectives on the labor market, inflation and the transmission of monetary policy to households and businesses before an online event, "Fed Listens: How is COVID-19 Affecting your Community?", with leaders from a range of organizations, including unions, small businesses, low- and moderate-income communities, retirees and others. (1430/1830) Nvidia Corp is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of its data center and gaming chips as internet usage boomed during coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Also, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is expected to report second-quarter results. Medtronic PLC is expected to report its fourth-quarter results. Investor focus will be on how the COVID-19 pandemic and elective surgery trends are impacting the company's business. Off-price retailer TJX Companies Inc, which has already pulled its forecast for the fiscal year, is expected to report first-quarter results that could include some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Commentary on stores reopening and health of the retail sector as consumers return to stores will be watched. Best Buy Co Inc is expected to report a fall in first-quarter revenue after the company was forced to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Wall Street will be interested in knowing if Best Buy expects some of those lost sales to be made up by consumers shopping for electronics and supplies needed for work-from-home set ups. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams discusses how the New Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as part of the Federal Reserve System, is working to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and the overall U.S. economy during the pandemic in a video webinar discussion organized by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, CenterState CEO, and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. (1000/1400) Also, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is scheduled to speak on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy in an online discussion hosted by the New York Association for Business Economics. (1300 /1700) LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS Dr. Jonathan Quick, managing director for Pandemic Response, Preparedness, and Prevention at The Rockefeller Foundation, Professor of Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute, and former director of essential medicines at the World Health Organization, joins the forum to discuss strategies and risks as countries begin to ease coronavirus-prompted lockdowns. (1045/1445) To join the conversation, click here here (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)