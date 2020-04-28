What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, April 29

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Markets will be looking for any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to issue a statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting. Analysts said it was unlikely that the Fed would make further major policy moves, given the scope and depth of the recent action to counter the economic damage caused by COVID-19. (1400/1800) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to publish its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data. According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP probably contracted at a 4.0% annualized rate in the first three months of the year, which would be the steepest rate of decline since the Great Recession. (0830/1230) Contracts to buy previously-owned homes are expected to have slipped 10.0% in March after a rise of 2.4% in February. (1000/1400) Facebook Inc reports its first-quarter results. The social media giant has warned that the coronavirus outbreak is undercutting its ad sales, even as more users spend time on the social network due to lockdown orders globally. Boeing Co is expected to report a first-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by the 737 MAX jet grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected sales of its other jets. Investors will look for comments on any further production cuts Boeing might be contemplating due to a sharp decline in aircraft demand.

Tesla Inc is expected to post a rise in first-quarter revenue. Earlier this month, the electric-car maker reported solid deliveries despite the coronavirus outbreak. Investors will be on the lookout for any comments on the pandemic’s impact on the company’s manufacturing and delivery forecast issues, which Tesla has not addressed to date.

Microsoft Corp is expected to post a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher sales in its cloud business as more people shift to working from home amid coronavirus-led lockdowns.

General Electric Co, which makes engines for Boeing and Airbus planes, is expected to report lower first-quarter profit and revenue, as coronavirus-led lockdowns hurt demand for jets. Investors will look for cost mitigating actions GE is taking to conserve cash.

Qualcomm Inc is expected to report a rise in second-quarter revenue, while investors are mostly interested in forward-looking commentary from the world's biggest mobile chip supplier, as the semiconductor industry braces for a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Payments network Mastercard Inc is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the impact of coronavirus on the company. Archer Daniels Midland Co releases its first-quarter earnings. The global grain trader has had to temporarily idle ethanol production at two of its corn dry mill facilities due to lower gasoline demand from the pandemic. Biofuel producers have been among those hit by the energy industry in crisis, due to plummeting demand for gasoline and jet fuel following severe global travel restrictions to stem the coronavirus spread. Valero Energy Corp is expected to swing to a loss in the first quarter as demand for the refiner's gasoline and jet fuel has crashed because of the lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Among other cost-cutting moves, investors will want to hear if Valero plans to cut its dividend as some other companies have. Anthem Inc is scheduled to report first-quarter results, with investors focusing on uncertainty around whether COVID-19 will affect the company's near-term growth. Focus will also be on COVID-19 related costs, as well as any changes to the company's full-year outlook. Humana Inc is also set to report its first-quarter results. AstraZeneca Plc is scheduled to post earnings for the first quarter. The company is moving into a third year of consecutive sales growth, but that is expected to slow as it takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Focus will be on its guidance and details on efforts in developing potential COVID-19 treatments. The firm has already warned the hit to financials from the health emergency could last a few months. GlaxoSmithKline Plc is also scheduled to release its first-quarter results. Ebay Inc is expected to post a fall in first-quarter revenue as the e-commerce company faces stiff competition from bigger players such as Amazon.com Inc at a time when online orders surge as people stay-at-home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Investors will be on the lookout for current quarter forecast. Spotify Technology SA is expected to report a rise in second-quarter revenue as more people stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak, boosting demand for online entertainment like podcasts. However, investors will be looking at comments on its ad revenue given the broader decline in ad spend. Yum Brands Inc will release its first-quarter results, with investors keeping a close eye on the KFC and Taco Bell operator's forecast for the year. Pizza Hut's performance during the quarter, that included initial weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, will also be watched as diners order more pizzas as they stay at home due to lockdowns. Hasbro Inc is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue and profit, but investors will pay more attention to commentary the company makes on sales trends in more recent weeks, as the pandemic virtually shut down business activity. The toymaker's outlook and updates on the state of its manufacturing facilities will also be closely watched. Deutsche Bank AG is expected to post a loss for the first quarter. The bank, in the midst of a major restructuring, has said it would update its outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak that has cast doubts on its ability to meet its targets this year. Cenovus Energy Inc is expected to report weak refining margins and lower upstream earnings in its first quarter, hurt by a dual shock from the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between oil producing nations. Cenovus has temporarily suspended its crude-by-rail program, and investors will look for details about the impact of curtailed volumes. Husky Energy Inc is expected to report a loss in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weakened demand for refined products and dampened oil prices. The company has already cut its 2020 budget and investors will now focus on how it mitigates the impact on production and benefits from Canada's proposed C$2.5 billion aid to the industry. Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Companies Ltd is likely to post increases in first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by customers stockpiling groceries ahead of the coronavirus-related lockdown. Investors will be on the lookout for potential revisions to 2020 outlook and comments on demand so far in the current quarter. Brazil's IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices, is expected to be released for April. Inflation rose 1.24% in March. The country's central government is scheduled to report its budget balance for March. It posted a budget deficit of 25.86 billion reais in February.