FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Amer Sports to review options for cycling, fitness and sports watch businesses

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods maker Amer Sports late on Wednesday put its Mavic cycling business up for possible sale and said it would at a later stage also assess strategic options for its fitness equipment and sports watch businesses.

* Company said it would further drive transformation towards areas of faster growth, higher profitability, and better asset efficiency.

* Amer said it would place Mavic cycling business under strategic review.

* Mavic represents about 3.5 percent of the group total sales of 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in 2017.

* Amer also said it would later on assess long-term strategic options, including standalone opportunities, for its Fitness business, including Precor gym equipment, and Sports Instruments unit, including Suunto sports watches.

* Amer’s brand portfolio also includes Wilson tennis rackets, Salomon skis and Louisville Slugger baseball bats.

* In June, Amer also bought Swedish sports fashion brand Peak Performance for about 255 million euros ($296 million)

* Amer is holding its capital markets day on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.