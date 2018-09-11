Amgen win affirmed in 8th Circuit appeal over alleged Enbrel side effect

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a victory for drugmakers Amgen, Wyeth and Pfizer in a lawsuit brought by a Nebraska widow who claimed that her husband developed a fatal blood disorder after taking the biologic Enbrel for a skin condition.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the trial court properly limited discovery in Jan Vallejo’s lawsuit against the companies and then granted them summary judgment because she failed to produce a credible expert witness on general causation after three years of litigation.

