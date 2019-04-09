Amgen's postmenopausal osteoporosis drug gets FDA approval

April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Amgen Inc’s osteoporosis treatment for postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture, according to the regulator’s website.

The monthly injection, Evenity, developed jointly with Belgium-based UCB SA, helps reduce the risk of fracture by mildly inhibiting the break down of bone minerals. (bit.ly/2U4oqZ7)

The decision comes months after a panel of experts to the FDA overwhelmingly voted for the drug’s approval. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)