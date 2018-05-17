FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Deena Beasley

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc’s drug Aimovig for the prevention of migraine headaches in adults.

The drug, given monthly by self injection, will have a list price of $6,900 a year, or $575 a month, the company said. Any discounts or rebates will depend on negotiations with health plans, said Amgen spokeswoman Kristen Davis.

Aimovig is the first in a new class of treatments designed to prevent migraine by interfering with calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), which is involved in the processes that kick off a migraine, such as dilation of blood vessels in the brain.

Companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Eli Lilly & Co are developing similar treatments.

In studies of patients with chronic and episodic migraines, Aimovig was shown to significantly reduce headache days and use of other acute migraine medications. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)

