By Jan Wolfe

Feb 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday said patents owned by Amgen Inc on its cholesterol drug Repatha are valid, rejecting a challenge by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported.

Sanofi and Regeneron had stipulated that if the Amgen patents were valid their jointly developed cholesterol drug Praluent infringed them.