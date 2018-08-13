FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amicus sets $315,000 price for new Fabry disease treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics priced its new Fabry disease treatment at an average $315,000 per year in the United States, the company said on Monday.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amicus’s Galafold as the first oral therapy for the rare, sometimes fatal genetic condition in which accumulation of fat damages several organs.

Galafold, known chemically as migalastat, is the first new Fabry disease treatment in the U.S. market in over 15 years, and will compete with Sanofi SA’s infused Fabrazyme. (Reporting by Robin Respaut in San Francisco and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

