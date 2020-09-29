Amigo's shareholders vote down founder's resolution to return

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Amigo Holdings said on Tuesday its shareholders had voted down a resolution to appoint founder and former chief executive officer James Benamor, who has been embroiled in a bitter spat with the lender, as a director at a general meeting.

At the meeting convened to consider the resolutions proposed by Benamor’s Richmond Group, 57.24% of votes were cast against appointing him as a director.