March 4 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo said its founder and biggest investor, James Benamor, who put up the company for sale in January, resigned from the board on Wednesday.

The company said it will go ahead with its strategic review and formal sale process, despite the resignation of Benamor, who was looking to find a new owner for his 60.6% stake. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)