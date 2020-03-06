Britain's Amigo appoints consultant to assist sale

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s troubled Amigo Holdings plc said on Friday it has appointed a consultant, Glen Crawford, to assist it with a strategic review and formal sale process, as the home loan provider looks to end a period of turmoil.

Amigo shares fell more than 30% on Thursday after the company’s founder James Benamor earlier quit its board and criticised the company in a blog posting, accusing it of committing ‘slow-motion suicide’ with irresponsible lending.

The company responded to say there were inaccuracies in his claims.

Amigo said Crawford has experience in the sector in which it operates and will help it as it seeks a buyer. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)