Amigo founder puts company up for sale

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo has launched a strategic review, as founder James Benamor wants to find a new owner for his 60.6% stake, the company said on Monday.

RBC Capital Markets was appointed as a financial adviser to lead the review, which may result in the sale of all or parts of the 15-year old business.

No approaches have been made so far, the company said.

Benamor, who controls Amigo through his holding vehicle Richmond Group, became a non-independent and non-executive director in December. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Jan Harvey)