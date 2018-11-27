British subprime lender Amigo posts rising profits and revenues

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings posted a jump in profits and revenues on Tuesday in its first set of half-year results since floating on the London stock exchange in June.

The group, which issues loans typically guaranteed by a borrower’s family or friends, posted a 62.4 percent increase in pre-tax profits to 48.4 million pounds in the six months to the end of September. Revenues climbed 40.5 percent to 130.1 million pounds. (Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by Sinead Cruise)