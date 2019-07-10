Company News
July 10, 2019 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Amneal Pharma slashes core earnings forecast on allergy shot supply issues

July 10 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday cut its core earnings forecast for the year, citing uncertainty in supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV’s EpiPen.

Amneal now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range $425 million to $475 million, compared with its previous forecast of $600 million to $650 million. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

