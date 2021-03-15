Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financial Services & Real Estate

Australia's Dexus, AMP Capital to merge property fund

By Reuters Staff

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian real estate developer Dexus said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to merge one of its funds with a A$5 billion ($3.88 billion) diversified real estate investment fund run by AMP Capital.

The company said unit holders of its A$10.1 billion Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund were expected to vote on the merger in late April. ($1 = 1.2900 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

