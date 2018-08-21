FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's AMP Ltd appoints Francesco De Ferrari as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Wednesday appointed Francesco De Ferrari as its chief executive officer, taking over from interim Chief Executive Mike Wilkins.

De Ferrari, who comes from Credit Suisse where he was chief executive of southeast Asia and frontier markets, will take charge on Dec. 1.

A quasi-government inquiry into the Australian financial sector, which revealed that AMP misled many customers and deceived the corporate regulator, claimed former AMP CEO Craig Meller earlier in the year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
