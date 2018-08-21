UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP Ltd appoints Francesco De Ferrari as CEO

(Adds background)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Wednesday appointed Francesco De Ferrari as chief executive officer, taking over from interim CEO Mike Wilkins.

De Ferrari, who comes from Credit Suisse where he was chief executive of southeast Asia and frontier markets, will take charge on Dec. 1.

A quasi-government inquiry into the Australian financial sector, which revealed that AMP misled many customers and deceived the corporate regulator, claimed former AMP CEO Craig Meller earlier in the year.

AMP’s share price has tanked since mid-April when the independent inquiry exposed serious flaws in its governance, accountability and culture.

AMP has since seen a number of key personnel changes including the resignation of Chairwoman Catherine Brenner, who was replaced by ex-CBA head David Murray.

AMP is currently facing multiple class actions pursuant to findings of the inquiry, which may recommend criminal charges.