Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday it would sell its Australian and New Zealand wealth protection and mature businesses to London-based insurance firm Resolution Life for A$3.3 billion ($2.33 billion).

AMP said it expected the sale to close in the second half of fiscal 2019. ($1 = 1.4164 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams)