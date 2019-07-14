UPDATE 2-Australia's AMP scraps interim div as Life unit sale hits RBNZ snag

* AMP to retain business if revised terms not met

* RBNZ requires sale to include protections for local clients

* Sale was at heavy discount to asset’s book value (Adds NZ regulator comment, context)

By Ambar Warrick

July 15 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd on Monday said the sale of its life insurance and wealth protection business was unlikely to proceed on current terms because of regulatory constraints in New Zealand and cancelled its interim dividend.

Australia-based AMP said it had been notified by British buyer Resolution Life that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had set certain conditions on the sale, which include establishing separate assets in New Zealand for local policy holders.

Meeting the conditions would adversely affect the commercial return of the sale, as they are inconsistent with the current business structure, AMP said.

“The failure to meet this condition precedent is exceptionally disappointing as the sale of AMP Life is a foundational element of AMP’s strategy,” the company said in a statement.

The RBNZ’s intervention represents a tougher stance by New Zealand regulators on Australian financial firms operating in the country after a quasi-judicial inquiry uncovered widespread misconduct in Australia’s financial sector.

“The reality is, the commercial terms of the contract can’t be met satisfactorily between AMP Life NZ and Resolution Life,” RBNZ Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability, Geoff Bascand said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“The contract between the AMP Life NZ and Resolution Life was agreed without consideration of the Reserve Bank’s requirements,” he added.

AMP announced the heavily discounted A$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion) sale of AMP Life in late 2018, as the firm struggled to gain cash inflows after findings of misconduct by the inquiry, or Royal Commission, saw it lose clients.

Analysts have noted a spillover of regulatory scrutiny from Australia, with banks ANZ and Westpac recently being pulled up by New Zealand regulators for governance and disclosure breaches.

AMP said it would review any revised transaction terms with Resolution, and would retain AMP Life if terms for a sale could not be met.

Given the uncertainty around the sale, AMP said it would continue its prudent approach to capital management and anticipated that no interim dividend would be paid.

Resolution Life did not respond immediately to an email requesting a comment. ($1 = 1.4243 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)