Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Tuesday it had raised about A$134.1 million ($92 million) under its share purchase plan, which will support the troubled wealth manager’s restructuring plan.

The placement will see 83.8 million shares issued at A$1.60 on Sept. 13, and completes its A$650 million capital raise. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)