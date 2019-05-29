Australia's AMP hit with class-action lawsuit from pension account holders

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian law firm Maurice Blackburn on Thursday said it had filed a class-action lawsuit against wealth manager AMP Ltd on the behalf of all AMP superannuation fund account holders.

Maurice Blackburn alleges that AMP contravened a number of obligations resulting in members being charged "unjustifiably" high fees for an extended period of time. bit.ly/2I5Xgx7

An AMP representative said the company had not been served with any proceedings on the matter, and that it would “defend the matter vigorously” if served.