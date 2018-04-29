FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's AMP says Chairwoman Catherine Brenner steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - AMP announced the resignation of Chairwoman Catherine Brenner on Monday, the second senior executive at the Australian wealth manager to exit after damaging revelations at a judicial inquiry into the country’s financial sector of serious misconduct at the firm.

The country’s largest listed wealth manager said in a statement that Brenner would depart immediately, adding the board would cut all directors’ fees for the rest of calendar year 2018 by a quarter.

Brenner would be replaced by Mike Wilkins, who has been appointed executive chairman until a new chair is appointed on a permanent basis. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

