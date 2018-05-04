FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 5:43 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Australia's AMP appoints ex CBA chief David Murray as non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Meller’s name in 3rd paragraph)

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Friday it would appoint former Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief executive David Murray as non-executive chairman after its upcoming annual general meeting to be held by July 1.

The company’s current Executive Chairman Mike Wilkins will return to the position of acting chief executive officer, it said in a statement.

Chairwoman Catherine Brenner resigned earlier this week and chief executive Craig Meller stood down in late April after a powerful inquiry into the financial sector heard damning evidence of misconduct at AMP. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

