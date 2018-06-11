Australia's AMP appoints John O'Sullivan as non-executive director

June 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd on Tuesday appointed John O’Sullivan to its board as a non-executive director, effective June 20.

O’Sullivan joins after holding roles of executive chairman, investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse Australia, and general counsel of Commonwealth Bank of Australia prior to that, AMP said in a statement.

AMP has seen a number of key personnel changes since an independent inquiry into the Australian financial sector revealed serious malpractice at the wealth manager. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)