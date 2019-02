Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd said its wealth management head will step aside on Thursday just days after the release of a public inquiry into the financial sector that called for changes to the financial planning sector.

The country’s largest wealth manager said Alex Wade will take over from Paul Sainsbury, who will remain with AMP for an interim period. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)