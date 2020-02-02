UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP names James Georgeson as CFO

(Adds background on company’s financials)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd on Monday confirmed the appointment of James Georgeson as its chief financial officer to help the wealth manager navigate a turbulent phase marked by poor earnings.

Georgeson was appointed acting CFO in August, having previously been deputy CFO.

Georgeson took over the acting role after CFO-designate John Patrick Moorhead decided to leave the group.

In October, AMP had posted record third-quarter outflows in its Australian wealth management unit, just two months after it recorded its biggest half-year loss since its listing amid a client exodus following misconduct revelations by the Royal Commission.

The government-ordered inquiry found the company among other majors in the finance sector had for years wrongfully charged fees and had attempted to mislead regulators. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Chris Reese)