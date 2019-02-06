UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP replaces wealth management boss after inquiry urges change

(Adds inquiry background, details)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd said its wealth management head will step aside on Thursday just days after calls for change to the sector from a public inquiry into the finance sector.

The country’s largest wealth manager said Alex Wade will take over from Paul Sainsbury, who will remain with AMP for an interim period, as the company seeks to restore the public’s faith in the scandal-hit wealth manager.

AMP was one of the companies most affected by the Royal Commission inquiry, losing its CEO, chairwoman and several directors after it was found to have engaged in board-level deception of a regulator over the deliberate charging of customers for financial advice it never gave.

AMP, which also announced a slew of other management changes, said Wade will take over an expanded role that includes AMP’s advice, wealth management, product and customer solutions teams.

In October, the 170-year-old company revealed a sharp rise in client withdrawals from its Australian wealth management division in the three months to September. The company is now moving to create a single wealth division.

The company had also announced the sale of its life insurance unit at a hefty discount to London-based Resolution Life in October, and on Thursday said Megan Beer will oversee the separation.

AMP last month said it would slash its dividend by almost three-quarters and post a meagre annual profit in 2018. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)