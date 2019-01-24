UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP flags 97 pct plunge in annual profit

(Adds context on disposals and remediation costs, outlook)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Friday that reparations to customers for misconduct by managers and losses from divestitures over the year wiped off about 96.5 percent of its 2018 net profit.

The company estimated net profit of about A$30 million ($21.27 million), compared to A$848 million in 2017. Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, is expected to be around A$680 million for the year, down from A$1.04 billion last year, the company said in a statement.

AMP’s market capitalization was more than halved in 2018 after a government-backed inquiry found widespread managerial misconduct in the company. AMP had been ordered to remediate the customers it had wronged.

The 170-year-old company hived off its life insurance and wealth protection arm at a discount in October 2018. It said at the time that its funds were losing money as clients defected.

Earnings of AMP’s retained businesses are expected to be affected in 2019 by adverse regulatory and market conditions, it said. However, it said it remained committed to returning a majority of the cash proceeds from divestitures.

The company said it would declare a final dividend of about 4 cents a share, compared with 14.5 cents last year.

AMP will report annual results on Feb. 14. ($1 = 1.4102 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Richard Chang)