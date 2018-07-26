UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP to take profit hit after misconduct scandal

(Adds details, context on inquiry, dividend policy)

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Friday its underlying profit for the first half of 2018 would drop due to a company-wide “reset” after an inquiry that found several instances of misconduct by the company.

Underlying profit for the six months to June 30 will be in the range of A$490 million to A$500 million ($361.47 million-$368.85 million), compared to an underlying profit of A$553 million a year ago, the company said in a statement.

A quasi-judicial inquiry, or Royal Commission, earlier this year found that the company had lied to the country’s corporate watchdog for almost a decade to cover up its widespread practice of charging customers for services it did not provide.

The scandal cost AMP its chief executive, as well as its chairwoman and legal counsel.

AMP said on Friday it would make a post-tax provision of about A$290 million as part of an effort to help deal with affected customers.

The company also said it was targeting a total fiscal 2018 dividend payout at the lower end of its 70-90 percent guidance range, adding that its interim dividend may be outside the range.