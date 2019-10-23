UPDATE 2-Australia's AMP logs $1.3 bln Q3 outflows, doubles estimate of pension client exits

* Australian wealth management outflows 30% higher

* Expects A$1.4 bln in corporate pension outflows in next 12 months

* Corporate outflows expectation is up from A$700 mln in August (Adds detail on doubling expected corporate client outflows, AMP Capital & AMP Bank)

By Paulina Duran and Rashmi Ashok

SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd said on Thursday outflows in its Australian wealth management unit rose 30% in the third quarter and doubled its estimated loss of major pension contracts to A$1.4 billion, as a client exodus after misconduct revelations gathers pace.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the division recorded net outflows of A$1.94 billion ($1.33 billion), against A$1.49 billion worth of outflows a year earlier. It said there had not been material outflows from the loss of corporate mandates in the quarter, but doubled its 12-month estimate of corporate client losses from A$700 million in August.

AMP Chief Executive Officer Francesco De Ferrari said the company had achieved higher inflows during the quarter, but those were more than offset by outflows, partly due to new laws designed to limit unnecessary fees and insurance charges on pension savings.

The Australian government released legislation aimed at reducing insurance and fee costs for customers, including requiring companies to transfer inactive low-balance accounts to the Australian Taxation Office and cancel insurance for inactive members.

In August, AMP posted its biggest half-year loss since its listing, and withheld dividend for the first time, a year after the Royal Commission inquiry found the company had for years wrongfully charged fees and had attempted to mislead the regulators.

It has lost several major pension contracts including the business of grocery wholesaler and distributor Metcash and Australia Post, while other companies are reviewing their relationship their contracts with the firm.

Despite the outflows, total assets under management for the Australian wealth management unit at end-September rose to A$133.2 billion, compared with A$132.70 billion as of June 30, it said.

The quarterly results are the first since AMP vowed to ‘draw a line in the sand on the issues of the past’ and announced a dramatic turnaround plan in August, which included a capital raising and an A$2.35 billion write-down on the wealth-management business.

Earlier this month, the company it would merge its banking and Australian wealth management units into a combined business called ‘AMP Australia’ as part of the turnaround plan aimed at making the firm more customer-focused.

Assets under management at AMP Capital, it’s funds management unit, were also higher during the quarter, despite A$1.1 billion in outflows, while AMP Bank had strong growth in deposits, Sydney-based firm said. ($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Maju Samuel and Lincoln Feast.)