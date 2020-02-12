UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP Ltd posts annual loss, warns of higher outflows

(Adds outlook, background)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd posted an annual loss of A$2.47 billion on Thursday, hurt by an exodus of clients following revelations of widespread misconduct, and forecast a drop in full-year operating earnings in its domestic wealth management unit.

The 170-year-old bank is restructuring its operations and trying to restore its reputation with clients after an inquiry revealed that it had charged life insurance premiums to dead customers and attempted to mislead regulators.

The company, which had posted a profit of A$28 million a year earlier, has fired some financial advisers and merged its banking and Australian wealth management units.

Barring one-off costs, AMP’s underlying net profit was A$464 million, down from the A$680 million recorded a year ago.

AMP’s Australian wealth-management unit reported net cash outflows of A$6.3 billion for 2019, compared with A$4 billion a year earlier.

The company said the net cash outflows from the Australian wealth management unit are likely to persist in fiscal 2020.