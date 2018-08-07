UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP posts 7 pct fall in first-half profit

(Adds dividend, interim chief executive commentary, background)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd reported a 7.1 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by losses in its income insurance division months after an inquiry into Australia’s financial sector revealed systematic wrongdoing at the nation’s biggest wealth manager.

Underlying profit for the six months to June 30 was A$495 million ($367.09 million), down from A$533 million a year ago and in line with company guidance of between A$490 million and A$500 million.

Revenue dipped 6 percent to A$7.17 billion. The wealth management unit posted operating earnings of A$204 million, compared with A$193 million last year.

“The events around the Royal Commission into financial services have challenged our reputation, and while we continue to monitor the impacts, we have taken action to stabilise the business and move forward,” AMP Acting Chief Executive Mike Wilkins said.

Battered by the findings of the Royal Commission inquiry, which claimed the scalps of its chairman and CEO, among others, and knocked about A$4 billion off its market cap, AMP had flagged in July A$530 million of costs in its first half results.

Including the impact of costs, on a statutory basis, AMP reported an interim net profit for the period attributable to members of A$115 million, compared to A$445 million reported last year.

AMP is also cutting fees for 700,000 pension customers, at a cost of A$50 million a year, joining other superannuation companies that have done the same to get ahead of bad publicity before the Royal Commission turns its attention to the industry.

According to analysts, the worst may not be over for the 170-year-old stalwart of Australian financial planning, with AMP facing more headwinds from the Royal Commission probe, including the loss of customers, brand damage and heightened regulation.

AMP announced an interim dividend of 10 cents per share.