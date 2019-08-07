UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP posts surge in fund outflow in H1

(Recasts with fund outflows, impairment charge, new strategy)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd, Australia’s largest wealth manager posted a surge in fund outflows from its Australian wealth management unit in the first half, while booking a hefty impairment charge to “reset” its business.

AMP has been haemorrhaging funds after a public inquiry into the financial sector last year heard it had charged fees for no service and attempted to deceive regulators.

At its flagship Australian wealth management segment, net cash outflows were A$3.10 billion ($2.09 billion) in the first half, compared with outflows of A$873 million last year.

The embattled wealth manager also announced a new strategy to “reinvent” itself, which includes a cost reduction program to achieve a A$300 million annual run-rate savings by fiscal year 2022.

To fund growth in core business and implement the strategy, it said it would raise A$650 million of capital through a fully underwritten placement to institutional investors, as well as an additional share purchase plan.

AMP said it had recognised a predominantly non-cash impairment of A$2.35 billion, post tax, to reset the business, particularly Australian wealth management, and clean up its balance sheet.

Including the impact of costs, AMP reported a net loss of A$2.29 billion for the period, against a net profit of A$115 million last year.

However, excluding costs, AMP reported an underlying profit for the six months to June 30 of A$309 million ($208.95 million), down from it reported a A$495 million a year ago.