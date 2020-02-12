UPDATE 2-AMP posts largest annual loss since 2003; increases CEO bonus

(Adds details on CEO remuneration, analyst comment)

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd posted its biggest annual loss in 17 years on Thursday, but approved a whopping increase in its chief executive’s potential short-term bonus if he manages to exceed all targets that were set for him.

Hurt by an exodus of clients following revelations of widespread misconduct, AMP also forecast a 20% drop in full-year operating earnings in its domestic wealth management unit.

Still, the company increased Chief Executive Officer Francesco De Ferrari’s short-term incentive to 200% of his base salary from 120%.

The new terms of the bonus pay structure, which becomes effective this calendar year, replaces the current terms set when De Ferrari was named to the role in August 2018.

“It is a big ask, exceeding every single objective set by the board to receive the full short-term incentive bonus and there is going to be a lot of work ahead of the CEO to make sure he hits every single benchmark on that salary,” said Ashley Glover, Head of Sales Trading APAC & Canada at CMC Markets.

“It is a show of faith, and there is a great reward at the end of it.”

The 170-year-old company is restructuring and trying to restore its reputation with clients after an inquiry revealed that it had charged life insurance premiums to dead customers and attempted to mislead regulators.

AMP has fired some financial advisers and merged its banking and Australian wealth management units.

The company reported an annual loss of A$2.47 billion, compared with a profit of A$28 million a year earlier.

Barring one-off costs, AMP’s underlying net profit was A$464 million, down from A$680 million recorded a year ago.

AMP’s Australian wealth-management unit reported net cash outflows of A$6.3 billion for 2019, higher than the A$4 billion hemorrhage a year earlier.

The company said the net cash outflows from the Australian wealth management unit are likely to persist in fiscal 2020.