MOVES-AMP Capital hires two managers for infrastructure, real estate funds

June 7 (Reuters) - Investment manager AMP Capital said on Wednesday it hired one analyst from Royal Bank of Canada and one from Deutsche Bank to manage funds investing in listed real estate and infrastructure firms.

Andy Jones, who comes from Royal Bank of Canada, was appointed portfolio manager/analyst to AMP' infrastructure team, covering Europe and Latin America.

Oliver Reiff, who joins from Deutsche Bank, was appointed portfolio manager/analyst to AMP's real estate team, covering European markets including UK, Germany and Scandinavia.

Both will be based in AMP's London office. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)